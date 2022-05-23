Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after buying an additional 307,208 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,791,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,471,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.33. 12,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.