Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,150 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,213. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.68 and a 200 day moving average of $477.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

