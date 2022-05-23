Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. 72,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,128,902. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.