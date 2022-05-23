Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $608.23. 4,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,903. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.