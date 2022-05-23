Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 7.6%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 4,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 529,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $799.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.