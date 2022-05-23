KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 948 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.