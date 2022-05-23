KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BAX opened at $73.93 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.
In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Baxter International (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
