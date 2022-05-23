KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $200.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

