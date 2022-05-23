KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $88,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $89.35 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

