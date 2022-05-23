KRS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 300 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $320.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

