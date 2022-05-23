KRS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $231.09. 3,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $224.02 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

