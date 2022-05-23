KRS Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.22 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

