iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

