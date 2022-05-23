Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.43% of Invitation Homes worth $657,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $4,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after acquiring an additional 519,278 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,900,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,605,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after buying an additional 263,517 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,978. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

