Invesco Ltd. Sells 36,118 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $815,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,045. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.25. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

