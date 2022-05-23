Invesco Ltd. Sells 312,828 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.99% of McKesson worth $740,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

MCK traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.49. 6,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

