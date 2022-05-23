Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Kraft Heinz worth $684,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. 85,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

