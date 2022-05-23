Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.86% of Farfetch worth $694,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

FTCH traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,234. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

