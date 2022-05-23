Invesco Ltd. Has $804.77 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,424,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 779,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.73% of Textron worth $804,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 7,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

