Invesco Ltd. Has $553.37 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,887,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 7.13% of US Foods worth $553,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE USFD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.14. 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.
USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.
In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
