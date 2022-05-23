Invesco Ltd. Has $553.37 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,887,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 7.13% of US Foods worth $553,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.14. 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

