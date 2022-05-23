Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $678,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 1,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 562,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 367,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

NYSE STT traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,341. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

