Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,643,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $609,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after acquiring an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,897,000 after purchasing an additional 802,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

NYSE FE traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

