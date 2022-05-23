Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,580,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $722,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

Shares of FITB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. 115,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,583. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.