Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,713 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $639,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.00. 18,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,605. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.