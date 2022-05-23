International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $57.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 65.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

