IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $366.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $330.66 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

