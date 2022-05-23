Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.41. Hippo shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 20,383 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

