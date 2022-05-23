Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $39.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.36. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,431. The firm has a market cap of $640.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.