Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

HMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 105,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

