Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. 189,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.