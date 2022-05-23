Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.92 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Handshake has a total market cap of $39.92 million and approximately $41,347.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 493,012,106 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

