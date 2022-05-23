GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

