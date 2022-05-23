Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.70. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 144,395 shares trading hands.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

