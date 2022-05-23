GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,784,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,494,000 after purchasing an additional 75,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

