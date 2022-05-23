GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

