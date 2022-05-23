GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. 102,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,287. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

