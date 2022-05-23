GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.42. 32,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,374. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.78 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.