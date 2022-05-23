GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,279 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,877. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

