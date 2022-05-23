GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,262 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 25,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,238. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,534 shares of company stock worth $3,921,228 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.