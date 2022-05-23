GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,016 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.79. 6,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

