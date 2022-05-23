General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.49. 82,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

