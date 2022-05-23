Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $22.66

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $23.95. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 15,059 shares changing hands.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

