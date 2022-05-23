Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,960 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.80. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.