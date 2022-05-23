Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 705 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,539,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

