Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $13.03. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 1,040 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

