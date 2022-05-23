Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.72. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,644. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.