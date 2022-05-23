FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 50,903 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,903 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 359,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

