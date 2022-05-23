FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 30,490 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,648,117. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

