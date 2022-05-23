FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 281 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $94.05. 275,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,418,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

