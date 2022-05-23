FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,594 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.42. 28,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,314. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

